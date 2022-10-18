A rubbish bin overflows with plastic waste at an exhibition at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong environmental issues
First stage of Hong Kong ban on single-use plastics to be brought forward 2 years to 2023, government says

  • Plan changed because of increased acceptance of non-plastic alternatives for disposable items such as cutlery, straws and plates
  • Sale or free distribution of other plastics, such as hotel toiletries, umbrella covers and toothbrushes, also to be banned

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 8:20pm, 18 Oct, 2022

