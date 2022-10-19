Speaking in his maiden policy address, Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled plans to improve liveability and introduce more leisure facilities for residents. Photo: Dickson Lee
Speaking in his maiden policy address, Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled plans to improve liveability and introduce more leisure facilities for residents. Photo: Dickson Lee
John Lee policy address 2022
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

A more liveable Hong Kong? John Lee reveals plans for more leisure facilities in policy address, including a ‘Round-the Island’ trail

  • Hong Kong chief executive moots several measures to improve liveability, pledges better space and estate environment for public housing residents
  • A 60km trail would connect Hong Kong Island’s northern shore and countryside walking trails in Southern district

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:21pm, 19 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Speaking in his maiden policy address, Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled plans to improve liveability and introduce more leisure facilities for residents. Photo: Dickson Lee
Speaking in his maiden policy address, Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled plans to improve liveability and introduce more leisure facilities for residents. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE