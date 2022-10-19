Speaking in his maiden policy address, Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled plans to improve liveability and introduce more leisure facilities for residents. Photo: Dickson Lee
A more liveable Hong Kong? John Lee reveals plans for more leisure facilities in policy address, including a ‘Round-the Island’ trail
- Hong Kong chief executive moots several measures to improve liveability, pledges better space and estate environment for public housing residents
- A 60km trail would connect Hong Kong Island’s northern shore and countryside walking trails in Southern district
Speaking in his maiden policy address, Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled plans to improve liveability and introduce more leisure facilities for residents. Photo: Dickson Lee