Hong Kong’s demographic of elderly people over 65 is projected to comprise more than 30 per cent of the population by 2039. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong policy address: primary healthcare reforms and greater subsidies for elderly ‘a step in right direction’, but culture change needed, observers say
- Chief Executive John Lee calls for change to avoid overreliance on public hospitals, and to shift treatment-oriented approach to focus on community prevention
- Source says reforms spurred by projection of elderly demographic comprising 31 per cent of population by 2039, with increase in sufferers of chronic illnesses
Hong Kong’s demographic of elderly people over 65 is projected to comprise more than 30 per cent of the population by 2039. Photo: K. Y. Cheng