Health officials and volunteers will provide coronavirus jabs to elderly residents in public housing estates to spur on the city’s vaccine drive. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong in renewed push to vaccinate elderly and other high-risk groups
- Health chief says measures are meant to highlight importance of vaccination against respiratory diseases, especially Covid-19 and flu
- Officials also confirm overseas attendees of coming Global Financial Leaders’ Summit will be allowed to join certain activities in ‘designated venues’
Health officials and volunteers will provide coronavirus jabs to elderly residents in public housing estates to spur on the city’s vaccine drive. Photo: Edmond So