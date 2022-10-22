A bacterium that can cause disease has been found at a Sham Shui Po building site. Photo: Handout
Soil samples at Hong Kong building site test positive for bacterium that causes infectious disease

  • Four samples of soil taken from Sham Shui Po building site found to have traces of bacterium that causes melioidosis
  • But medical experts say no cause for alarm unless immune system is already compromised

Harvey Kong
Updated: 12:21am, 22 Oct, 2022

