A construction site in Sham Shui Po is disinfected after soil samples were found to contain a bacterium that can cause serious illness. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Melioidosis should be made notifiable to Hong Kong medical authorities, experts say
- Microbiologists warn bacterium that causes melioidosis could be present across Hong Kong
- Mandatory notification could help health authorities track the spread of infection better
