A construction site in Sham Shui Po is disinfected after soil samples were found to contain a bacterium that can cause serious illness. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A construction site in Sham Shui Po is disinfected after soil samples were found to contain a bacterium that can cause serious illness. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Melioidosis should be made notifiable to Hong Kong medical authorities, experts say

  • Microbiologists warn bacterium that causes melioidosis could be present across Hong Kong
  • Mandatory notification could help health authorities track the spread of infection better

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:39pm, 24 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A construction site in Sham Shui Po is disinfected after soil samples were found to contain a bacterium that can cause serious illness. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A construction site in Sham Shui Po is disinfected after soil samples were found to contain a bacterium that can cause serious illness. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE