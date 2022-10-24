Hong Kong’s environment chief has proposed a new commissioner devoted to tackling climate change as part of a HK$17 million plan to boost the city’s battle against the global ecological crisis. The plan to create a commissioner for climate change, as well as six other positions, is part of a restructure of the Environment and Ecology Bureau designed to bring it into line with Beijing’s targets for carbon peak – the point where greenhouse gas emissions start to drop – and carbon neutrality, Tse Chin-wan said. The minister added that the extra posts also reflected the increased responsibilities of the bureau over the past decade. “Via the reconstruction, we can strengthen our governance and enforcement capabilities as our policy scope continues to expand and there are many more tasks. We need to revise our outfit and redefine the roles,” Tse said. What’s wrong with Hong Kong’s weather? The effects of climate change Tse said that the changes would allow the bureau to boost climate change action, and increase waste reduction, resources recycling and other environment-related work, including implementation of a municipal solid waste charging scheme to be introduced next year. He added that, if the new roles, expected to cost HK$17 million a year, were approved by the legislature, he would not create any more new posts over the next five years. Other proposed changes include a separate post of director of environmental protection, a role at present carried out by the permanent secretary for environment and ecology. The Legislative Council’s panel on environmental affairs on Monday approved the proposal. But the green light from the legislature’s establishment subcommittee and finance committee will be required before the bureau can recruit for the roles. A paper submitted to the Legislative Council said the new commissioner would be classed as a D3 multidisciplinary directorate post, the third lowest out of the civil service’s eight-level hierarchy. The bureau has proposed that the commissioner would head a new office set up to handle climate change and carbon neutrality, as well as promote cooperation with mainland China and the rest of the world on the green agenda. But environmental campaigners said the ranking of the new climate change commissioner was not high enough to have much effect on government policy. “While it is a good thing that the government is going to have a subject officer on climate change, that person will only have coordinating powers. It’s inadequate,” said chief executive of non governmental organisation CarbonCare InnoLab and former government official Chong Chan-yau. “It seems to me that the person is going to be a letterbox and has no power in influencing other government departments.” First stage of Hong Kong single-use plastics ban brought forward 2 years to 2023 Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu renamed the Environment Bureau to the Environment and Ecology Bureau and widened its portfolio after he took office in July. The revamped bureau also took sanitation services under its wing from the now-abolished Food and Health Bureau and assumed responsibility for the Observatory, which had been part of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau. Chinese President Xi Jinping last year set out the country’s goals to reach carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. He again highlighted the targets last week during the 20th Chinese Communist Party congress. Tse promised when took up his post in July that he would update green goals set by the previous administration, including targets for carbon emissions reduction, waste elimination and air pollution.