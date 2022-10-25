Secondary schools will be allowed to hold full-day classes from November 1 under eased criteria. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to allow full-day classes at primary schools if 70 per cent of students double-jabbed, similar rules for secondary sessions eased to 90 per cent with 2 doses
- Full-day classes for primary schools have been suspended since August, with authorities earlier this month citing low vaccination rates
- Current mark for secondary schools is 90 per cent of cohort with three doses
Secondary schools will be allowed to hold full-day classes from November 1 under eased criteria. Photo: May Tse