Customers visit the Lunar New Year flower market at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, amid the Covid-19 crowd-control measures in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
Customers visit the Lunar New Year flower market at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, amid the Covid-19 crowd-control measures in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong bans dry goods stalls at Lunar New Year fair for fourth year in a row citing coronavirus concerns

  • Only wet goods stalls for farmers to sell flowers will be allowed at 2023 fair, says authorities
  • Dry goods stalls, which sometimes sold politically themed products, were first banned in 2020 because of ‘current social situation’

Victor Ting

Updated: 7:41pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers visit the Lunar New Year flower market at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, amid the Covid-19 crowd-control measures in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
Customers visit the Lunar New Year flower market at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, amid the Covid-19 crowd-control measures in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE