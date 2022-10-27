Kwok Cheuk-kin meets the media at the High Court in Admiralty after applying for his latest judicial review. Photo: Sam Tsang
Kwok Cheuk-kin meets the media at the High Court in Admiralty after applying for his latest judicial review. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Covid jabs exemption legal row: serial litigant lodges fresh judicial challenge against Hong Kong health chief’s power to void documents, says ‘you never know unless you try’

  • Former civil servant Kwok Cheuk-kin files latest bid after government amends law to target exemptions at centre of doctors’ arrests
  • He says move inspired by calls for help from families of those affected

Edith Lin

Updated: 2:42pm, 27 Oct, 2022

