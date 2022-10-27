Hong Kong will lift its restrictions on the opening hours of eateries, pubs and various other premises from next Thursday while barbecue sites under government management will also resume operations as the authorities further ease Covid-19 social-distancing measures. The announcement came as the city on Thursday logged 6,062 new coronavirus infections, the highest since September 19, while the number of serious cases and deaths remained stable. Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan gets Covid on Middle East work trip “In the past four weeks, after the ‘0+3’ scheme was implemented, the number of imported cases has increased from around 300 to 400,” Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee Ha-yun said, referring to the arrangement where arrivals undergo three days of medical surveillance but do not require hotel quarantine. “The daily number of new cases also recorded a 5.4 per cent increase. The number of deaths and serious cases is relatively stable and it seems that services at public hospitals are able to bear the current pressure … We hope that we can grasp the chance and relax social-distancing rules so that our lives can lighten up.” Among Thursday’s cases, 375 were imported, while eight more deaths were reported. The city’s tally now stands at 1,897,693 cases and 10,358 fatalities. From November 3, guests will also be allowed to remove their masks while taking photos on the stage at event and catering premises, which means people in wedding group photos no longer require to be masked. Hong Thai Travel closes its doors until Hong Kong fully reopens to the world Under current social-distancing rules, eateries can only operate until midnight with a maximum of 12 diners per table. Patrons in groups of more than 12 must present a negative rapid antigen test result for entry. A total of 240 guests are allowed at banquets. From October 20, the number of people allowed in public gatherings was also expanded from four to 12. Live performances and dancing are now allowed at premises such as bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants. Eating and drinking are permitted outdoors at theme parks. Amid mounting pressure from the business sector and political heavyweights, the government last month scrapped hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals. Is the legal tangle over Covid jab exemptions avoidable for Hong Kong? New of the easing of rules came ahead of the Global Financial Leaders’ Summit, to be held from November 1 to 3. Hong Kong’s biggest summit of its kind in three years will be attended by more than 200 foreign bankers and finance executives. The attendees will not be subject to some pandemic rules faced by regular arrivals as they can have meals with others in private rooms and visit venues that require vaccine pass checks. But they will need to undergo isolation or leave Hong Kong by chartered flight if test positive. Under the “0+3” scheme for overseas arrivals, which took effect from September 26, travellers need to spend three days under medical surveillance at a hotel or at home, with limited citywide movement. They can head to work or attend school under an amber code on their vaccine pass, which restricts them from entering restaurants, clubs, bars and gyms.