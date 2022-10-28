Hong Kong has been transitioning away from coal as a fuel type to generate electricity. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong environment minister vows to limit increase in electricity tariffs in face of double-digit percentage rise in bills amid global energy crisis
- Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says authorities in talks with city’s two power companies, but details only available by end of the month or year
- He gives assurance that city spared from spending enormous sum to reopen coal plants amid natural gas shortage, as it has been transitioning away from fuel type
Hong Kong has been transitioning away from coal as a fuel type to generate electricity. Photo: Martin Chan