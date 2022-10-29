Former secretary for food and health Sophia Chan is now professor of nursing at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former secretary for food and health Sophia Chan is now professor of nursing at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

No ‘toothless tiger’: Hong Kong’s new primary care authority must cut red tape, get more nurses, says Sophia Chan

  • Former health secretary says successful primary care will see fewer patients going to hospital
  • Many elderly patients used to seeing doctors in hospitals will need to be persuaded to change

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:00pm, 29 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former secretary for food and health Sophia Chan is now professor of nursing at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former secretary for food and health Sophia Chan is now professor of nursing at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE