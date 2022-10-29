Former secretary for food and health Sophia Chan is now professor of nursing at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
No ‘toothless tiger’: Hong Kong’s new primary care authority must cut red tape, get more nurses, says Sophia Chan
- Former health secretary says successful primary care will see fewer patients going to hospital
- Many elderly patients used to seeing doctors in hospitals will need to be persuaded to change
