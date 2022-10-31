The early use of antiviral drugs to treat Omicron patients reduces the risk of fatal symptoms, a Hong Kong study has shown. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong study shows early use of antiviral drugs cuts risk of death in Covid-19 patients

  • Large-scale study shows positive effects of two drugs given early to patients still in the community
  • Pfizer drug also reduces risk of patients becoming severely ill, having to be admitted to hospital

Seong Hyeon Choi
Updated: 7:00am, 31 Oct, 2022

