Hong Kong will host its second Asia global health summit following a string of other high-profile events this week, with professionals in the field from around the world outlining their views on how to create a sustainable post-Covid pandemic future for the sector. The summit, to be held on November 10 to 11, will be one of the highlights of the city’s first International Healthcare Week, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Can Hong Kong’s FinTech Week crypto announcements steal Singapore’s thunder? HKTDC executive director Margaret Fong Shun-man on Monday said healthcare and life sciences had become a global concern since the pandemic, adding the event could help Hong Kong cement its leading position in the region’s growing industry. “From our work in promoting technology and medical devices over the years, we see that Hong Kong has considerable strengths in both the upstream and downstream elements of the healthcare, medical and life sciences ecosystem that can support the city in developing into a leading global healthcare and life sciences hub,” she said. “The HKTDC is inviting policymakers, healthcare experts, leaders in scientific discovery, as well as business and financial leaders from around the world, to share the latest industry knowledge and build business networks.” I nternational Healthcare Week will run from November 1 to 15. FinTech Week, another high-profile event, opened on Monday and ends on November 4. The FinTech Week is the first of a series of large-scale events to mark the city’s reconnection to the rest of the world after almost three years of Covid-19 restrictions, which came after the 2019 social unrest. Other events include the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, which starts on Wednesday, and the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, which kicks off on Friday. Hong Kong rugby fans get their costumes out for return of the Sevens The health summit will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has been invited to make the opening speech, with World Health Organization Deputy Director-General Dr Zsuzsanna Jaka as a guest speaker. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau and Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong will also deliver their views on sustainable health policies. Healthcare opportunities and development in the Greater Bay Area and across the Chinese mainland will be covered in other sessions. Six major city universities will join the summit, and will highlight their start-ups and inventions. The two-week event will also feature the 13th HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair, which this year will have the theme “Decoding MedTech Trends”. The event will run from November 9 to 11. Hong Kong kicks off a hectic November to reclaim city’s mojo More than 300 exhibitors from Hong Kong and overseas will showcase cutting-edge medical technologies, equipment and products in areas such as biotechnology, hospital equipment, rehabilitation and care of the elderly. A forum on medical technologies in the Greater Bay Area will also be held, with government representatives, industry leaders and experts as speakers. Enterprises, start-ups, investors and buyers will be able to connect with each other and grow their businesses through a series of deal sourcing and matchmaking sessions. Project developers will also get the chance to talk to overseas investors and potential business partners on the first day of the summit.