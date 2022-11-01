Police escort a suspect who is among seven doctors thought to have issued Covid vaccine exemptions improperly. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police escort a suspect who is among seven doctors thought to have issued Covid vaccine exemptions improperly. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Fake Covid jab exemptions? Hong Kong leader John Lee says move to amend legislation to void documents ‘very strong example’ of upholding law

  • Chief executive says authorities did not appeal against earlier court ruling because of ‘duty to take care of public health speedily and efficiently’
  • He says it is ‘very misleading’ to suggest the move would send a wrong message on rule of law in city

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:09pm, 1 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police escort a suspect who is among seven doctors thought to have issued Covid vaccine exemptions improperly. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police escort a suspect who is among seven doctors thought to have issued Covid vaccine exemptions improperly. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE