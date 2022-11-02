Workers sprayed disinfectant at a construction site in Pak Tin Estate, Sham Shui Po, after four soil samples tested positive for the bacterium that causes melioidosis. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Explainer |
Melioidosis outbreak in Hong Kong: where is it coming from and how can you protect yourself?
- An unusually high number of melioidosis cases has been reported in city since August, with a cluster in Sham Shui Po district
- So far 34 cases have been recorded in Hong Kong and authorities have plans and strategies to contain the spread
