The programme will include 1,000 nursing students. Photo: Facebook
Nursing students to work with over 10,000 elderly residents under project led by former Hong Kong health chief
- Sophia Chan Siu-chee leads project in which 1,000 nursing students will work with elderly residents to boost mental well-being
- University of Hong Kong’s school of nursing students will visit elderly residents across 18 districts and educate them about online health services
