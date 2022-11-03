One of the images from one of the retracted articles showing test strips of striking similarity (strip 4 and 8) Photo: Handout
One of the images from one of the retracted articles showing test strips of striking similarity (strip 4 and 8) Photo: Handout
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Top Hong Kong scientist retracts articles years after publication after mistakes spotted in images

  • Microbiologist says he ‘regrets’ use of images, but that research conclusions were not affected by ‘supervisory oversight’
  • Scientist highlights mistakes had nothing to do with his research on Sars or Covid-19 pandemic

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:20am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the images from one of the retracted articles showing test strips of striking similarity (strip 4 and 8) Photo: Handout
One of the images from one of the retracted articles showing test strips of striking similarity (strip 4 and 8) Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE