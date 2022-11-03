The authorities have closed their melioidosis investigation after finding Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria in the soil above two reservoirs that serve the area where the bulk of infections were discovered. Photo: Shutterstock
Melioidosis outbreak in Hong Kong may have originated at reservoir in West Kowloon but water is safe, expert says
- Expert team still cannot say how it spread but highlighted several possibilities including bacterium entering reservoir through air vents
- We have to accept the disease has become endemic but there is no need to be too concerned, says expert
The authorities have closed their melioidosis investigation after finding Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria in the soil above two reservoirs that serve the area where the bulk of infections were discovered. Photo: Shutterstock