The BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged six months to five years old is expected to arrive in Hong Kong on Friday, and will be available at vaccination centres next week, health authorities have said. Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee Ha-yun on Thursday said that with the introduction of the toddler vaccine, parents would have an additional option when considering vaccinating their children as young as six months. “We have purchased the toddler version of the BioNTech vaccine, which is being delivered to Hong Kong, hoping that it will arrive tomorrow. We will later announce more details to the public,” Lee said. “We are planning to provide these toddler formulations at community vaccination centres for children next week. We will update the booking system in the short term.” Lee said the full course of the vaccination for toddlers would involve three doses, adding that the second shot should be taken at least 56 days after the first one and the third should be 90 days after that. The paediatric version of the vaccine designed for children aged five to 11 was imported into Hong Kong and made available from Wednesday at the four children community vaccination centres. BioNTech vaccine for young children approved by Hong Kong health authorities The government approved the emergency use of the toddler version of the German-made vaccine for children aged six months to five years old in mid-October. Currently, only the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine is available to children as young as six months. As of Thursday, around 18.6 per cent of children aged 0 to two and 66.8 per cent of those aged between three to 11 have received the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine respectively. Hong Kong on Thursday logged 5,245 Covid-19 infections, 416 of which were imported, and 10 additional deaths, bringing the total tally to 1,933,080 cases and 10,428 fatalities. More to come ...