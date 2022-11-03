Foggy weather and rain at Victoria Harbour in the wake of Tropical Storm Nalgae. Photo: Dickson Lee
Weather expected to settle next week after Tropical Storm Nalgae brings rain and high winds, Observatory says
- All Nalgae weather warnings cancelled by Observatory at 6.20am on Thursday, but weather still cloudy with showers
- Weather expected to ease from Friday, with sunny intervals and occasional showers, forecasters say
