Fans at the Sevens event in 2018, before the Covid era. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong Sevens rugby event a ‘test’ for city on further easing Covid measures, top government adviser Regina Ip says

  • She says if no surge in infections from ‘26,000 people partying in the stadium for three days and then heading to bars’, then city can relax remaining pandemic curbs
  • HKU health expert Ho Pak-leung also questions need for PCR tests for airport arrivals with infection history in past three months

Chris Lau
Chris Lau and Sammy Heung

Updated: 2:12pm, 4 Nov, 2022

