Fans at the Sevens event in 2018, before the Covid era. Photo: Edward Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Sevens rugby event a ‘test’ for city on further easing Covid measures, top government adviser Regina Ip says
- She says if no surge in infections from ‘26,000 people partying in the stadium for three days and then heading to bars’, then city can relax remaining pandemic curbs
- HKU health expert Ho Pak-leung also questions need for PCR tests for airport arrivals with infection history in past three months
