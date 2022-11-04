Current ban on feeding wild animals only includes select areas, such as Lion Rock, Kam Shan, and Shing Mun country parks. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong to introduce citywide ban on feeding wild animals in move aimed at tackling boar problem
- Legislative amendment to expand ban to be tabled in the Legislative Council on Wednesday for ‘negative vetting’
- Current ban on feeding wild animals only includes select areas, such as Lion Rock, Kam Shan, and Shing Mun country parks
Current ban on feeding wild animals only includes select areas, such as Lion Rock, Kam Shan, and Shing Mun country parks. Photo: May Tse