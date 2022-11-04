Current ban on feeding wild animals only includes select areas, such as Lion Rock, Kam Shan, and Shing Mun country parks. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong to introduce citywide ban on feeding wild animals in move aimed at tackling boar problem

  • Legislative amendment to expand ban to be tabled in the Legislative Council on Wednesday for ‘negative vetting’
  • Current ban on feeding wild animals only includes select areas, such as Lion Rock, Kam Shan, and Shing Mun country parks

Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:06pm, 4 Nov, 2022

