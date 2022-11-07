Dr Pang Fei-chau started in the new role on Monday. Photo: Handout
Geriatrics specialist Dr Pang Fei-chau picked as Hong Kong’s first commissioner for primary healthcare
- Dr Pang Fei-chau, a clinical associate professor at the University of Hong Kong’s faculty of medicine, took up the role on Monday
- Appointment comes weeks after city leader John Lee announced that the government would publish a primary healthcare blueprint to revamp current system
