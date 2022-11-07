Hong Kong authorities have said that from Tuesday, only throat swab samples would be collected for free PCR tests at government-run sites, including those at the airport. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong authorities’ move to stop nasal swabs for PCR tests does not pose risk to residents, say experts

  • Authorities’ move to stop collecting nasal swabs for PCR tests means sensitivity will drop by one-third, says respiratory medicine expert
  • Move may reduce sample collection time by two-thirds and will not pose risk to local pandemic situation, says adjunct associate professor

Sammy Heung
Updated: 3:43pm, 7 Nov, 2022

