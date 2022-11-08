Medical staff at the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Doctors, nurses have social duty to make sacrifices for city, Hong Kong leader says on plan to fight shortfall with forced service period in public sector

  • Asked about concerns the plan would be counterproductive, chief executive says he believes such professionals ‘love Hong Kong’ and ‘want to serve society’
  • Latest comments by John Lee echo proposal raised in his maiden policy address last month

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:44pm, 8 Nov, 2022

