Parents bring their young ones to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak on the first day of the BioNTech toddlers’ jab roll-out. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus vaccine: Hong Kong rolls out BioNTech jabs for children aged 6 months to under 5 years, minister warns booking rate low
- Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung says take-up rate ‘not ideal’ in light of low overall vaccination figures among city residents aged under three years
- Parents sold on shots say family members have received earlier vaccine version, others cite need for travel
