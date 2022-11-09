Parents bring their young ones to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak on the first day of the BioNTech toddlers’ jab roll-out. Photo: Sam Tsang
Parents bring their young ones to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak on the first day of the BioNTech toddlers’ jab roll-out. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus vaccine: Hong Kong rolls out BioNTech jabs for children aged 6 months to under 5 years, minister warns booking rate low

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung says take-up rate ‘not ideal’ in light of low overall vaccination figures among city residents aged under three years
  • Parents sold on shots say family members have received earlier vaccine version, others cite need for travel

Jess MaFiona Sun
Jess Ma and Fiona Sun

Updated: 1:36pm, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Parents bring their young ones to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak on the first day of the BioNTech toddlers’ jab roll-out. Photo: Sam Tsang
Parents bring their young ones to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak on the first day of the BioNTech toddlers’ jab roll-out. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE