Hong Kong will allow inbound travellers issued amber health codes to visit venues offering mask-on activities from next Thursday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Overseas arrivals to Hong Kong to be allowed to visit venues offering mask-on activities in latest easing of city’s coronavirus curbs
- Health undersecretary cites stable situation at city’s public hospitals as driving force behind latest easing of entry restrictions
- Policy change follows city’s recent hosting of several international events, which exempted overseas guests from some anti-epidemic travel curbs
Hong Kong will allow inbound travellers issued amber health codes to visit venues offering mask-on activities from next Thursday. Photo: Jelly Tse