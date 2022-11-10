The coronavirus is still a “public health emergency” in Hong Kong, the health minister has said. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong still faces ‘public health emergency’, minister warns, saying changes to pandemic curbs should depend on scientific data
- Omicron variant is more serious than the seasonal flu, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau says
- Lo criticises political groups and health experts seeking further relaxation of city’s social-distancing curbs
