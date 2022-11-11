A Hong Kong property developer has stepped in to help alleviate the city’s mental well-being. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong New World Development CEO sets up personal foundation to help children with mental health issues, as Covid pandemic takes its toll on city’s young

  • WEMP foundation by Adrian Cheng will provide financial aid for cases diagnosed with severe conditions, as well as provide counselling for carers
  • It counts as advisers high-profile individuals across various sectors, who will offer parenting tips

Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:00am, 11 Nov, 2022

