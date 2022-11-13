The National Health Commission on Friday said incoming visitors will serve five days of hotel quarantine, down from seven. Photo: Dickson Lee
The National Health Commission on Friday said incoming visitors will serve five days of hotel quarantine, down from seven. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to discuss increasing hotel quarantine quota with mainland side to allow more residents to cross border

  • Health minister says mainland China’s new quarantine rules will allow it to open up to international travellers
  • A top infectious disease expert has warned of flu and Covid outbreak in January next year, urging residents to get vaccinated

Tony Cheung

Updated: 4:18pm, 13 Nov, 2022

