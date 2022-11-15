Passengers at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: don’t be fixated on ‘0+0’, Hong Kong’s John Lee says, while vowing to lift more pandemic curbs

  • Chief executive says he will not describe ‘whether we are in a stage of ‘zero-plus-what’, amid pressure to end all travel restrictions and fully reopen city
  • Pro-Beijing heavyweight writes in commentary ‘0+0’ not an option because of mainland China’s policy

Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:15pm, 15 Nov, 2022

