Peak of perfection: the toilets at Peak Tower has won the gold award as best public conveniences in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Peak of perfection: the toilets at Peak Tower has won the gold award as best public conveniences in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s Peak Tower flushed with success after winning top toilets award, but judges kick up a stink over country park conveniences

  • Hong Kong Toilet Association warns most public toilets come up smelling of roses, but some are in dire condition
  • Three in five public washrooms up to standard, but country park mobile toilets fail the smell test

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 11:32pm, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Peak of perfection: the toilets at Peak Tower has won the gold award as best public conveniences in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Peak of perfection: the toilets at Peak Tower has won the gold award as best public conveniences in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE