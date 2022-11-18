Peak of perfection: the toilets at Peak Tower has won the gold award as best public conveniences in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Peak Tower flushed with success after winning top toilets award, but judges kick up a stink over country park conveniences
- Hong Kong Toilet Association warns most public toilets come up smelling of roses, but some are in dire condition
- Three in five public washrooms up to standard, but country park mobile toilets fail the smell test
Peak of perfection: the toilets at Peak Tower has won the gold award as best public conveniences in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee