Crowds at Hong Kong’s Central MTR station. The city has been seeing a sharper increase in Covid cases. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong close to cutting non-emergency services at public hospitals again as Covid cases rise, authority chief warns
- Hospital Authority head Tony Ko also notes many elderly patients suffering from long Covid are seeking treatment, as he urges senior residents to get vaccinated
- Average number of serious and critical cases shows more steady increase, while number of deaths in past week remains the same as the previous
