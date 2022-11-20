And they’re off - horse racing fans return to the Sha Tin course after coronavirus rules relaxed. Photo: Kenneth Chan.
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong horse racing fans back eased coronavirus restrictions at city courses, but tourists not yet tempted back

  • Relaxed rules mean increased numbers, but veteran fans of the turf say Sha Tin racecourse not yet back to normal
  • Racegoers allowed to eat and drink in the stands from Sunday, with tickets again on sale at the gates

Jess Ma and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 5:56pm, 20 Nov, 2022

