Hong Kong’s CLP will offer subsidies to 150,000 needy families. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s CLP Power to offer HK$100 million in subsidies to 150,000 needy families amid electricity tariff hike
- Company to give HK$600 to eligible households, including the elderly, and HK$800 to tenets of subdivided flats
- Electricity tariff hike inevitable due to rising global energy prices over past two years, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says
