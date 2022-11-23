The centre in Kwai Tsing is located on the 30th floor of a commercial building. Photo: Handout
The centre in Kwai Tsing is located on the 30th floor of a commercial building. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s primary healthcare push falls flat with only 1 person attending some classes at first district centre, audit finds

  • Three years into experiment, some of the Kwai Tsing facility’s classes attract just a single person while many fail to meet minimum enrolment thresholds
  • District council member Lam Siu-fai argues centre, which costs HK$100 million a year to run, is not functioning as intended

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 7:36pm, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The centre in Kwai Tsing is located on the 30th floor of a commercial building. Photo: Handout
The centre in Kwai Tsing is located on the 30th floor of a commercial building. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE