(Left to right) Chief physician Xie Dongping and associate chief physician Wu Guangping of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine alongside the Hospital Authority’s Rowena Wong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong welcomes 2 traditional Chinese medicine experts from mainland to treat Covid-19 patients at public hospitals
- Health officials invite doctors Xie Dongping and Wu Guangping as part of visiting scholars scheme to promote use of Chinese treatments in public health sector
- Pair to offer blend of traditional Chinese treatments and Western medicines to severe, critical Covid-19 patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital
