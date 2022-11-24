Authorities have called on older residents to take care of their health as Hong Kong heads into colder weather. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: cases top 9,000 in Hong Kong for first time in more than 2 months
- Number of infected patients in serious or critical condition has also risen from 90 last week to more than 100 lately
- First batch of BioNTech vaccine targeting Omicron will arrive in coming days, Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee says
