Authorities have called on older residents to take care of their health as Hong Kong heads into colder weather. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: cases top 9,000 in Hong Kong for first time in more than 2 months

  • Number of infected patients in serious or critical condition has also risen from 90 last week to more than 100 lately
  • First batch of BioNTech vaccine targeting Omicron will arrive in coming days, Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee says

Emily Hung

Updated: 5:15pm, 24 Nov, 2022

