University of Hong Kong study finds most patients labelled as allergic to penicillin can take the drug without dangerous side effects. Photo: Shutterstock
No allergy: Hong Kong study finds many ‘wrongly labelled’ patients can take penicillin to fight superbugs

  • Thousands have unconfirmed allergies listed in medical records, which limits drugs they can be given
  • Nine in 10 patients have ‘allergy’ alerts erased from medical records after checks in ‘delabelling’ drive

Emily Hung

Updated: 8:14am, 28 Nov, 2022

