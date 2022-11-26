Hong Kong’s vaccination take-up for the elderly remains sluggish. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: online bookings for BioNTech’s new Omicron-specific vaccine to open in Hong Kong on Sunday, with jabs available from next Thursday
- Experts recommend bivalent dose as a fourth jab for triple-vaccinated residents
- Civil service chief says inoculation rates among elderly and those aged under two remain sluggish, but authorities will continue to push for acceptance
