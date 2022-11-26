Hong Kong leader John Lee was seated next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo during closed-door sessions at the Apec summit. Photo: APEC
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee tests negative on day 6 of quarantine

  • City leader urges residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves from infection and serious symptoms
  • No leaders Lee met at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok have tested positive so far

Sammy Heung
Updated: 3:37pm, 26 Nov, 2022