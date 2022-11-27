Daya Bay nuclear power plant in mainland China makes up 25 per cent of Hong Kong’s fuel mix. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Time for more nuclear power? Hong Kong electricity price increases unavoidable, experts say
- Power companies’ latest round of tariff increases effective January revives debate on options for city
- Nuclear power supplies available from Guangdong, but some worry about fallout if accidents occur
Daya Bay nuclear power plant in mainland China makes up 25 per cent of Hong Kong’s fuel mix. Photo: Shutterstock Images