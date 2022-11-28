Hong Kong already has a high vaccination rate, a government official says. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong will consider allowing residents to receive new Omicron-specific vaccine as third shot, official says
- About 11,600 residents have registered for the second-generation BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine since bookings opened on Sunday
- Civil service chief Ingrid Yeung says officials will ‘still need to monitor the situation’ when discussing whether to allow new vaccine as a third dose
