The Hong Kong Advisory Council on Aids has published a five-year strategy to address the local HIV epidemic. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Hong Kong Advisory Council on Aids has published a five-year strategy to address the local HIV epidemic. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong should strive to end Aids by 2030, reduce number of HIV infections to near zero, government advisers say

  • Hong Kong Advisory Council on Aids publishes five-year strategy in line with UNAids goal to end disease as public health threat
  • ‘We need to tackle other outstanding issues in the local HIV epidemic, including the increased number of infections among women from ethnic minority groups,’ council chairman says

Emily Hung

Updated: 7:31pm, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong Advisory Council on Aids has published a five-year strategy to address the local HIV epidemic. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Hong Kong Advisory Council on Aids has published a five-year strategy to address the local HIV epidemic. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE