Hong Kong scientists have developed an artificial intelligence model that can screen for Alzheimer’s disease by reading a patient’s retina images. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong scientists develop faster way to screen for Alzheimer’s disease using AI model that reads retina scans
- New method could enable patients, who will receive their results immediately, to benefit from early intervention
- It currently takes two years for public hospital patients to get a diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease
Hong Kong scientists have developed an artificial intelligence model that can screen for Alzheimer’s disease by reading a patient’s retina images. Photo: Shutterstock