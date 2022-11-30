Hong Kong scientists have developed an artificial intelligence model that can screen for Alzheimer’s disease by reading a patient’s retina images. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong scientists have developed an artificial intelligence model that can screen for Alzheimer’s disease by reading a patient’s retina images. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong scientists develop faster way to screen for Alzheimer’s disease using AI model that reads retina scans

  • New method could enable patients, who will receive their results immediately, to benefit from early intervention
  • It currently takes two years for public hospital patients to get a diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease

Kahon Chan

Updated: 7:49pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong scientists have developed an artificial intelligence model that can screen for Alzheimer’s disease by reading a patient’s retina images. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong scientists have developed an artificial intelligence model that can screen for Alzheimer’s disease by reading a patient’s retina images. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE