Residents, especially the elderly, have been urged to get Covid jabs. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s daily Covid numbers pass 10,000 mark for first time since September, death toll rises by more than 40 per cent in week

  • Hospital Authority chief manager warns of a potential double whammy of Covid-19 and influenza cases with the city experiencing cold weather
  • City records 10,137 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest since September 10

Sammy Heung
Updated: 5:09pm, 1 Dec, 2022

