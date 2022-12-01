People wait to receive the BioNTech bivalent Covid-19 vaccine at Java Road Playground Community Vaccination Station in Quarry Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus vaccine: Hong Kong elderly first in line for second-generation BioNTech shots as city rolls out Omicron-specific jabs
- Residents can now receive the German-made bivalent shots against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5
- Expert committees to discuss whether bivalent vaccine could be given as third and fifth dose
