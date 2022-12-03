BioNTech’s Omicron-specific vaccine is now available as a fourth dose. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: further easing of curbs unlikely before end of winter peak season and wider adoption of bivalent vaccine in Hong Kong, pandemic adviser says
- ‘We also need to wait for a period of time for wider adoption of the second-generation vaccine and for the pandemic to start to stabilise’, Professor David Hui says
- Daily cases have recently been on the rise, while BioNTech’s Omicron-specific vaccine is now available in city
